DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with atherosclerosis two years ago. I also had calcium in my carotid artery. I feel like a walking time bomb. When I found out, I stopped my calcium supplement completely. I didn't even ask my doctor -- he was the one who had me take them for years. Did I do the right thing? Why would a doctor put you on a calcium regimen knowing that you have this condition? Doesn't calcium supplementation make atherosclerosis worse? -- L.J.

ANSWER: Atherosclerosis remains the leading cause of death in industrialized societies. This disease is the progressive blockage of arteries with plaque that's made up of cholesterol, other fatty materials and fibrin (a blood-clotting protein). Calcium is usually associated with plaque. People who do not have calcified plaque are at a lower risk for a heart attack.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos