DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife, who's 66, walks 2 miles every morning at a moderate pace. I'm 75 and ride an exercise bike at a moderate speed for 10 minutes per day. Which is more beneficial for overall health? -- A.

ANSWER: I'm going to say your wife's regimen is the more beneficial. The primary way to look at exercise benefit is by how much exercise you do, and that means how much time you spend exercising and how intensely you work out. However, there is more benefit to exercising a certain amount at a higher intensity. For example, speed-walking 2 miles gives you a bit more benefit than walking at a regular pace.

