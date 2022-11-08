DEAR DR. ROACH: I have several family members with autoimmune diseases. I read about a study from Germany where people with lupus were treated with CAR T cells, which proved effective. Will this treatment be available for other autoimmune diseases? -- R.C.

ANSWER: The immune system has two major components: antibody-producing cells (B cells) and T cells. Both of these are important in fighting off infections, but T cells are particularly important in fighting off cancers.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos