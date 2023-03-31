DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in my 70s. I read that HPV causes this cancer, but I have never been diagnosed with that. I also haven't been intimate with anyone since my 60s, when I became a widow. What could explain my cancer diagnosis? -- J.R.

ANSWER: I am sorry for your diagnosis. Essentially, all cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus. It normally takes 10 to 20 years (sometimes longer) from the time of exposure to the time cancer is detectable. It is almost certain that you were exposed years ago to HPV, but I can't say exactly when that happened.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos