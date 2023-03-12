DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with a UTI on my yearly physical urinalysis, but had no symptoms. I was prescribed Cipro. The five pages of warnings attached to the prescription scared me! So, I checked the FDA and Mayo Clinic websites. Both said that the “risks outweigh benefits” and it “should not be first choice to treat UTI.” But my doctor says to take it, so I will — 500 mg twice a day for seven days. Possible side effects include tendon ruptures (including the aorta), nerve damage and more. Scary! I am 71 and in good health, with high blood pressure as my only problem, but it’s under control.

I wasn’t told if my UTI is complicated or uncomplicated, but I assume uncomplicated as my blood work, including kidney tests, were all normal. Is this drug safe? Why does the FDA say not to prescribe this as the first choice?

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

