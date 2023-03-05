DEAR DR. ROACH: After many bouts of pain in my left leg, I was referred for an MRI. They diagnosed me with left lumbar radiculitis, spondylolisthesis and lumbar spondylosis. There are many people in my independent living facility who have gotten similar diagnoses. As an RN with a master’s in nursing education, I have a question: When the diagnoses are made, do doctors not explain the problem in layman’s terms? I only found out my list of diagnoses from a physical therapist to whom I was referred.

N.F.P.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.

