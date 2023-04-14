DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 61-year-old male, and I'm currently taking medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. Five years ago, I was diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis (a blood clot in my right leg). I was prescribed Coumadin. After taking Coumadin for six months (I never could get the number right), I went to the emergency room, and the doctor there said that the Coumadin wasn't working. So, he prescribed Eliquis. He told me that I would be taking a blood thinner for the rest of my life.

Recently, my primary health provider changed my doctor, and now this doctor is taking me off of Eliquis. The reason is due to insurance. I guess it's expensive, and they asked the new doctor if I really needed to be on it.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos