DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recently published column, you stated, “As always, the decision belongs to the patient,” while addressing a concern about the benefits and risks of stopping a statin drug. Oh, really? Why is it then that no doctor will prescribe hormone replacement therapy to stop my debilitating post-menopausal symptoms once I turned 60? After suffering from menopausal symptoms starting at age 42, I was finally prescribed HRT at age 57. What relief I had, as it was the only remedy to alleviate my hot flashes, weight gain, lack of sleep and vaginal dryness.

Once I hit 60, I was ordered to stop the HRT, and no one since will prescribe it for me now. I am 66 now, suffer daily with hot flashes and have my sleep interrupted at least five times a night with terrible night sweats. I have tried just about every over-the-counter offering with zero effectiveness.

