...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, southeast Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge,
Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Montgomery, Peach,
Pulaski, Putnam, Telfair, Twiggs, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson.
In east central Georgia, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Treutlen, Warren, Washington and
Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Clayton, DeKalb, Henry, Newton,
North Fulton and Rockdale. In northeast Georgia, Oglethorpe. In
southeast Georgia, Toombs. In west central Georgia, Macon, Marion,
Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor and Webster.
* WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 plus inches over the last 48
hours has saturated top-soils and elevated streamflows, with
some river flooding already observed. Steady moisture flow
and consistent showers and storms over the next few days will
continue to precipitate 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain on average
over these areas, however, the bigger concern is localized
rainfall values of 5 to 7 inches that several models have
indicated could fall over isolated pre-saturated locations
leading to flash, river, and urban flooding issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recently published column, you stated, “As always, the decision belongs to the patient,” while addressing a concern about the benefits and risks of stopping a statin drug. Oh, really? Why is it then that no doctor will prescribe hormone replacement therapy to stop my debilitating post-menopausal symptoms once I turned 60? After suffering from menopausal symptoms starting at age 42, I was finally prescribed HRT at age 57. What relief I had, as it was the only remedy to alleviate my hot flashes, weight gain, lack of sleep and vaginal dryness.
Once I hit 60, I was ordered to stop the HRT, and no one since will prescribe it for me now. I am 66 now, suffer daily with hot flashes and have my sleep interrupted at least five times a night with terrible night sweats. I have tried just about every over-the-counter offering with zero effectiveness.
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.
