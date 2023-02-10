DEAR DR. ROACH: My ex-wife and I are both 72 and have known each other for about 15 years. Soon after filing for divorce in 2019, she became very ill with an ulcer, followed by lung cancer and the onset of dementia. Then, recently, the cancer came back in the other lung.

People tell me I'm consumed with her health and well-being. I pay what falls short from Medicaid and Medicare so that she can live in a nice assisted living home. I saw her every day in the hospital for three months and often cry when she's in discomfort. My question is, can I be taking this too far? I just feel that it's the right thing to do. My mom had a history of helping the ill when I was very young. Am I OK? -- Anon.

