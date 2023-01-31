DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently had a column on arthritis that recommended more activity. So, what medications can help? You didn't say in your article. I take a slow-release Tylenol, but I heard of a study that says tart cherry pills help. -- B.L.

ANSWER: Tart cherry juice has been shown to reduce the risk of gout, a type of arthritis caused by uric acid crystals in the joint, by about 35%. This is specific to gout, however, and has not been shown to be effective, to my knowledge, in the most common type of arthritis: osteoarthritis.

