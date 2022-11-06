DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male. This year, I had a colonoscopy. They found some small polyps and one larger polyp. All polyps tested negative for cancer. I have had two previous colonoscopies in the past 10 years. Polyps were found in each one. My gastroenterologist said I should have another colonoscopy in one year. There has been no colon cancer in my family.

As you age, is it safe to continue with a colonoscopy? I don’t feel safe having a colonoscopy every year. At what age should seniors stop having a colonoscopy? My previous gastroenterologist told me to have one in five years. I do a stool test yearly, given by my primary doctor.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos