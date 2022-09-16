DEAR DR. ROACH: Both my husband and I just had the flu. We initially suspected that it was COVID, but the tests were negative. My symptoms, especially cough and runny nose, hung on for over two weeks. I visited an urgent care clinic where I was told I most likely had the (seasonal) flu, and I was prescribed an inhaler as well as a cough suppressant. The physician indicated that they have seen a lot of flu cases this summer. I am thinking the rise is because of people wearing masks and staying home these past couple of years, which could thereby weaken our immune systems.

When I filled my prescriptions at the pharmacy, the pharmacist told me that they started flu vaccines in August. We typically get our seasonal flu vaccines in October to ensure its effectiveness through February and March. Considering these unusual times, would it make sense to get the vaccine earlier this year? My husband and I are over 65. -- S.A.

Recommended for you

Could you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

Could you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

There are 100 questions on the civics section of the U.S. citizenship test. Applicants are asked ten of those questions orally and must answer at least six of them correctly. Stacker compiled a list of the test's questions and answers; can you answer them all correctly? Click for more.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos