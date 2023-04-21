DEAR DR. ROACH: I would appreciate any insight you can give me regarding a diagnosis that I was given after my last colonoscopy. I was being tested because of anemia. The gastroenterologist said that I had arteriovenous malformations -- "too many to treat" -- in my ascending colon and that I should take iron for the rest of my life because that was probably the cause of my anemia. I asked more questions, even at a follow-up appointment, but was not given much information except that I should avoid ibuprofen.

What does "too many to treat" mean? Should I be concerned about taking blood thinners if they're needed? I am 80 and in good health. I received this diagnosis about four years ago. I have not volunteered to have an additional colonoscopy by another practitioner, nor was I told that I needed to follow up. I would greatly appreciate any information you can give me. -- M.L.

