DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70 years old, in good health, with no family history of glaucoma. My optometrist diagnosed me a year ago as having low-pressure glaucoma, early stage. He prescribed brimonidine 0.2% twice daily. I also saw an ophthalmologist for a second opinion. The ophthalmologist diagnosed me as a “glaucoma suspect.” He does not recommend drops at this time, but does recommend monitoring every six months. I have recently had a six-month checkup with testing by both doctors. I’m “holding steady.” My ophthalmologist still does not see the need for drops, but said it’s my decision. Why not use the drops as a proactive measure? I’m left in a real quandary because of the differences of opinion of these two medical professionals.

— A.H.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

