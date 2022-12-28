DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in June through a yearly wellness check. I had no prior symptoms or issues. The cancer was in the limited stage and did not spread to the brain, nor any other part of the body. (I am 62, exercise three times a week with weights and have generally good health.)

I have gone through chemotherapy and radiation therapy (IMRT). All treatment ended at the end of September. I am now waiting for a full PET scan to be done at the end of December. My oncologist believes that since they caught it early, the treatment was curative. However, everything I have read and the people I have spoken to seem to indicate that this type of cancer always comes back and that the prognosis is still not great. Can you share some knowledge and your experience with SCLC, and what the future holds for those going through it?

