DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much mainstream news recently about the health risks of using natural gas appliances. I am 75 and have survived playing with mercury from broken thermometers as a child, a lifetime of cooking and home heating, and hot water from natural gas. I certainly don't advise playing with mercury, but how seriously should I, and other apparent survivors, be about natural gas in our actuarial calculations? -- C.E.H.

ANSWER: The reason for concern with natural gas stoves is that there is evidence that children are more likely to develop asthma in homes that use natural gas stoves for cooking. This effect was strongest in multifamily homes and did not exist in one analysis concerning single family homes. The effect is thought to be due to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), but benzene (from unburnt natural gas) and fine soot are other possible issues.

