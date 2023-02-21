DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 82-year-old woman in good health. Last May, I began having migraine headaches preceded by an aura two to three times a week. They're not as severe as they were when I was younger, but I hadn't been having more than one or two a year since I was in my 40s. I had a scan of my brain in August, but it was normal. I can't tolerate anti-inflammatory drugs, as they upset my stomach. Any suggestions as to whether I should be concerned and/or what to do about the headaches? -- J.R.

ANSWER: New headaches in older people should raise the concern of different types of headaches from migraine, especially temporal arteritis. However, the presence of an aura, and the fact that you have had these before, makes migraine the most likely cause for you.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

