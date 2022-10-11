DEAR DR. ROACH: No wonder COVID-19 doesn't go away -- people don't seem to take it seriously anymore. I work with someone who tested positive for COVID, spent one day out of work, and then came back the very next day with "casual" use of a face mask. I work in direct contact with customers for about 30 minutes each. One of them said their spouse tested positive, yet they weren't even wearing a mask, even though they were exposed.

Masks may not fit perfectly, but still, at least they would try to use them or stay home. Many times, I have come in contact with someone who says, "I still test positive for COVID, but I don't feel sick." And, they no longer decide to take precautions. They'll say, "But I've had all my shots," or "I'm OK, just tired all the time." Am I right here? -- Anon.

