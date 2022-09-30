DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a surprise heart attack two months ago. (I have no family history of heart attack, and my blood pressure and cholesterol numbers were good.) My right coronary artery was 100% blocked, and a drug-eluting stent was inserted. Thankfully, there was no heart damage, and other arteries are fine. I am currently on 81 mg of aspirin, 75 mg of clopidogrel, and 10 mg rosuvastatin. Can you tell me the current recommendations for the length of dual anti-platelet therapy (DAPT)? I had to switch from Brilinta to clopidogrel due to the significant bruising. (A mosquito bite even caused bruising.) The bruising is somewhat better, but more than I'm comfortable having. The thought of having to use DAPT more than a year is depressing me. -- S.S.

ANSWER: Because the types of stents are always changing (a drug-eluting stent slowly releases tiny amounts of medication designed to prevent the stent from closing), the optimum duration of time to use medications to prevent clotting of the stent (which could lead to a heart attack) is not known. Using two medicines to prevent clotting (such as aspirin plus clopidogrel, or Plavix) reduces the function of the blood-clotting cells. The platelet further decreases risk of stent failure, but does increase the risk of bleeding.

