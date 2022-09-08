DEAR DR. ROACH: What causes a sudden feeling of being nervous and having your chest beat hard and restless? One time, I ran to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack, but all test results came back normal, including my electrocardiogram, hormone level, potassium, complete blood count, cholesterol, uric acid, liver, blood pressure and pulse rate tests.

The doctor prescribed, and I took, a 1/4 tab of clonazepam as needed only. I took a 1/4 tab a week ago, and the next day, I was OK. But, the feeling's back, so I took a 1/4 tab again last night. I felt better, but I still have the nervous feeling right now. I will be 65 years old in two weeks. -- Z.K.

