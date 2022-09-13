DEAR DR. ROACH: My 38-year-old daughter has an impacted stomach. The doctors gave her antibiotics to take with her food. She still cannot eat much, because it makes her so sick to eat anything. She tries eating soft foods like soup. She's tough, and has had Type 1 diabetes since age 11. Can you help with any suggestions? -- R.P.

ANSWER: It sounds like the issue is not mechanical impaction, it's that her longstanding diabetes has damaged the nerves that go to her stomach and intestines. Most people know that diabetes can cause a neuropathy, causing the hands and feet to go numb (which is painful sometimes), but the same process can affect the nerves leading to the organs. One such complication is diabetic enteropathy and, in the case of the stomach in particular, gastroparesis, which means "no stomach movement" in Greek.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos