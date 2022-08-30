DEAR DR. ROACH: I have osteoporosis. My mother had it very badly, so I was screened and treated early. I've had a five-year-long Reclast prescription, and I worry about my chance of a femur fracture. My T-score for my hip is -3.4 and has worsened despite the Reclast. Prolia scares the heck out of me. I just wonder if you know anything about Evenity. My endocrinologist has only one or two other patients who are on this drug. I'm really struggling with deciding which course of action to take. -- R.C.

ANSWER: Osteoporosis is screened for and treated to prevent a fracture, but also when a fracture has already occurred. The T-score is a measure of bone density, with a T-score of 0 meaning normal; a T-score between the -1 to -2.5 range considered low bone mass (osteopenia); and below -2.5 considered osteoporosis. Less than -3 is considered severe osteoporosis.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos