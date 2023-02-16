DEAR DR. ROACH: I took Glucovance (metformin and glyburide) for more than 30 years. Then, because of worsening kidney function (high creatinine), I have been switched to just glyburide alone. I am also on Actos for my diabetes. I just joined Medicare Part D; however, there were only one or two plans that covered glyburide. Why do drug companies push metformin if it worsens kidney function? -- C.S.

ANSWER: Metformin and glyburide are both older medications for Type 2 diabetes, and both are quite inexpensive -- less than $5 per month in the U.S. using one of the online discount programs, without needing insurance. (This is often less than insurance co-pays.) Part D providers are generally happy to pay for these less-expensive alternatives to newer medications, but the newer medicines are much better for some people.

