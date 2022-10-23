DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a health scare about my prostate, but fortunately, I was able to get it treated successfully. Because of my close call (I was diagnosed with a moderately aggressive prostate cancer and was apparently cured by surgery), I encourage my male frien to seek medical advice for prostate issues. But one friend seems cynical and reluctant to seek medical advice. Without being too pushy, how do I convince him it’s in his own best interest to see a doctor?

— A.M.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos