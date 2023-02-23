DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 73-year-old woman, I had a coronary calcium scan done when my new primary care physician wanted to start me on a statin. He discouraged me from having the scan done, saying it wouldn't change his recommendation. I had tried three statins when I was in my 50s, and all of them caused muscle pain. I stopped each of them with my former doctor's knowledge. My lipid panel showed that my total cholesterol was 263; HDL was 73; LDL was 150; triglycerides were 160; and ratio was 3.6. My coronary calcium scan showed a score of 128.

My total of 128 is in the range of 100-400, and put me in the 60th percentile and at "moderate to near future probability for a myocardial infarction." Please explain what that means and how it's possible that someone with a score of 128 can be in the same risk category as someone with a score of 399. The report seems serious, but with my history, I'm not sure I want to take a statin again. -- V.V.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos