DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a surgery, and prior to the surgery, my doctor ordered some routine blood tests. My aPTT level was high, but the PT level was normal. The doctor said it was probably nothing, and the surgery went fine. But, when I went back for my annual checkup, he rechecked it, and it's still high. Do I need to worry? -- B.W.

ANSWER: The activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) is a measurement of blood clotting. A prolonged aPTT with a normal prothrombin time could mean a deficiency of one of the clotting factors (proteins that help make a mature blood clot), either by an inhibitor of one of the blood-clotting proteins, or by a condition called von Willebrand disease. Many of these factors are not associated with risk of any conditions, such as excessive bleeding. However, the elevation of aPTT could indicate an increased risk for bleeding (and even abnormal clotting in the confusingly named "lupus anticoagulant").

