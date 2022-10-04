DEAR DR. ROACH: My eye doctor told me I'm in danger of an "acute attack" of narrow angle glaucoma and that I need iridotomy in both eyes right away. He also said this may be related to my headaches. I wanted to get a sense of whether to go ahead with it pretty quickly or to possibly get a second opinion, since this ophthalmologist is new to me. I'm kind of nervous about it, since it seems that only about 65% of folks are "cured," with others sometimes needing a follow-up surgery later on. -- G.M.

ANSWER: Glaucoma is a disease of the retina, most often associated with elevated pressures inside the eye. The fluid inside the eye (in the part of the eye called the aqueous humor) drains through structures in the eye called the trabecular meshwork. In some people, the flow of fluid in the aqueous humor is limited, and can even be completely obstructed by the root of the iris (the colored part of the eye), causing very high pressures and an immediate threat to sight. Unless the pressure is relieved, vision can be lost permanently within hours.

