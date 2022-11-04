DEAR DR. ROACH: I was confused by your column the other day, as well as the response regarding weight loss to a writer who is losing height due to aging and/or osteoporosis.

Would it be possible to please obtain more information about why it's not necessary to lose weight unless someone is in the morbidly obese range? I am confused. You also said that it's OK to be in the overweight range (of the BMI) and remain healthy. What about the obese range of the BMI?

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos