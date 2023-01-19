DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a COVID booster. Not even considering that the vaccine might impact my annual mammogram, I had my mammogram done the day after my vaccine. I had no ill effects from the vaccine. I was not advised against having the mammogram so soon after the vaccine. Because of a concern with my lymph nodes, dense breast tissue and a possible cyst, I was then scheduled for an ultrasound and follow-up mammogram, another ultrasound two months later, and then another ultrasound of my left auxiliary lymph nodes in six months.

Due to weight loss over the past 18 months or so, when I complete a self-exam, I only feel my ribs. I lost my 24-year-old son to liver disease in May 2021, and my husband to stomach cancer in June 2022. It's been a very difficult couple of years.

