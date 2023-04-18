DEAR DR. ROACH: Whenever I got a wound while I was young, my mother would take me to the hospital to get stitches. I am now 94. I went to get a wound seen, and the nurse said that it needed to heal from the inside. They treated it with gauze, wrapping and then a stocking. It took months to heal. Why the big change? Why couldn't they have just put in stitches and saved me months of healing? -- D.J.

ANSWER: A wound can be sutured (stitched) closed when it is new, clean and regular. A wound cannot be closed if it is infected or irregular. Most chronic wounds cannot be closed by stitching. Also, if there is a lot of swelling in the wound, there may be so much pressure that the wound cannot be closed and must be allowed to heal over time. This is often the case with larger wounds.

