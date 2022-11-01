DEAR DR. ROACH: Today was a real eye-opener for me. Two days ago, I visited my doctor, who prescribed vancomycin for a digestive problem I was having. Today I got a call from my usual big-chain pharmacy telling me my prescription was ready at a cost of $685 for a 10-day supply.

I called my drug plan provider (I am on Medicare with a supplemental policy and prescription drug program), and they confirmed that was the price. I then found a website that offers coupons for prescriptions. Much to my amazement, a nearby big-chain grocery store pharmacy was offering the exact same drug and quantity for $77.99 with the online coupon.

