DEAR DR. ROACH: Help! I am caught in a feud between my primary care doctor and my oral surgeon. For a number of years, I have been on Prolia for osteopenia. About a year ago, I had to have a tooth pulled; my oral surgeon said I must be off Prolia for at least four months; my doctor disagreed, saying it is more risky to stop the Prolia. I feel a bit like a ping-pong ball between the two of them and need some guidelines on Prolia and dental work. -- Anon.

ANSWER: The concern here is of a condition called osteonecrosis of the jaw. This is a rare (around one person per 10,000 taking Prolia, or a similar medicine, for 10 years) condition causing pain and swelling of the jaw, which can lead to exposed bone, infection and fracture of the jaw.

