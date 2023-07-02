...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Widespread heat index values at or above 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
DEAR DR. ROACH: My partner is 71 and was diagnosed with heart failure one year ago, but one month later, he was diagnosed with an iliac arteriovenous malformation (AVM). He had this repaired, the result being he no longer got winded nor retained fluid. His left ventricular ejection fraction has gone from 39% to 46% and is currently 54%. His elevated BNP level also dropped from 10,000, prior to the procedures, to 1,300.
A recent echocardiogram showed that he still has a severely dilated left ventricle with normal wall thickness and normal systolic function. He currently takes carvedilol, which raises his glucose and lowers his blood pressure, so he is tired and has no energy. He also takes 10 mg of lisinopril a day. He does not have high blood pressure. These were prescribed when he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF), prior to the AVM diagnosis.
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.
