DEAR DR. ROACH: In June 2022, I had a fever of 101 degrees Fahrenheit, severe sore throat and headache, and I tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test. I was 67. I called my doctor's office the next morning and was advised to take Tylenol as needed for pain as well as tea with honey. I did ask about medication, but no antiviral medication was prescribed. But it turned out that I was ill for about two weeks and then fully recovered.

I am really baffled about why I was not prescribed Paxlovid or any other medication, as my understanding is that age 67 would be considered in the high-risk category for COVID. My question is, why did my doctor make that decision? I am in good health and take no regular medications. -- J.B.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos