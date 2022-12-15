DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a tuberculosis (TB) skin test for my new job in May, and it was negative. They did a blood test in July. I have a question about a positive T-SPOT blood test for TB. They did a chest X-ray, and it shows nothing wrong. Is there any treatment necessary? I haven't been told of any, but from what I read, it could be latent TB, which means it's just silent but can show up at any time. Does this mean that I came into contact with TB and my body just fought it off, or could this be a false positive? Any help would be great. -- A.M.

ANSWER: The T-SPOT, like the QuantiFERON-TB Gold, is a blood test to look for tuberculosis infection. Tuberculosis is an infection known for millennia. "Active" tuberculosis and "latent" tuberculosis are different, and the blood tests will be positive in both active and latent TB. Active tuberculosis commonly causes cough, fatigue and weight loss (centuries ago, it was called "consumption"). A chest X-ray is abnormal in virtually all cases of active tuberculosis: Since yours is negative (and assuming you have no symptoms), it's very likely you have latent tuberculosis. Both blood tests (these work by measuring the response of T cells to tuberculosis proteins) are more accurate than the TB skin test. Blood tests have the advantage of only coming in once, as opposed to the skin test where you need to have the test read by a clinician in 48 to 72 hours. The blood test is more than 95% specific, meaning it's extremely likely that you have latent infection and extremely unlikely to be a false positive. One disadvantage is that the blood test is much more expensive than the skin test.

