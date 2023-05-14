DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been experiencing pain in my chest, dizziness and shortness of breath on exertion. The chest pain lasts for a few hours. At one point, it was so bad that I couldn’t walk a hundred feet, had to use a cane and severely limit my physical activity. I’ve been to the doctor about this before. They take an EKG, which comes back normal, so they chalk it up to anxiety, then tell me I’m fat. (I am not unaware that I’m fat, but even when I was doing intense martial arts twice a week, I couldn’t lose the weight. And my physical therapist told me not to do yoga.)

If it makes a difference, I’m also a Type 2 diabetic and have fibromyalgia and PTSD. This is not the only issue that doctors have refused to treat, because they can blame it all on my weight. My diabetes went unchecked for a while because my doctor only wanted to tell me to lose weight instead of ordering blood tests when I complained about the symptoms.

