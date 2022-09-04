DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old male diagnosed about 15 years ago with mild coronary artery disease, with some blockages in my peripheral arteries. I was taking the maximum recommended dosage of pravastatin to maintain a low cholesterol, but I experienced complete ruptures of both Achilles tendons. These incidences occurred five years apart, but after the second rupture, my doctor discontinued the pravastatin. I then started Praluent injections twice a month to control my cholesterol, which has been incredibly effective — maybe even too effective — and is the purpose of my writing to you. With Praluent injections, my LDL level is about 26, and my HDL is 100. When my primary doctor’s assistant recently called to inform me of my bloodwork results, she said she has never seen anyone with such a low LDL level — and she sees a lot of bloodwork! My primary care doctor doesn’t like it that low, but two different cardiologists I have seen think that the lower it is, the better. What do you think?

— J.W.

