DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and along with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I have been taking 1 mg of anastrozole daily. The bone mineral density of my left hip has not changed significantly. The bone density of my lumbar spine has decreased 6.3% compared to 2020. Several of the doctors I've worked with are open to using natural hormone blockers, such as diindolylmethane, instead of the anastrazole. What would you recommend? -- B.C.N.

ANSWER: Anastrozole is in the class of medicines called aromatase inhibitors (AIs), which block the body from making estrogen. AIs reduce estrogen levels by about 85%. In women with tumors -- especially breast cancer -- that are sensitive to estrogen, these medicines significantly improve response rates compared with other medications, such as the tamoxifen that was often given before AIs were introduced. AIs are typically given after getting treatment for breast cancer, such as surgery (often followed by chemotherapy or radiation), and decrease the rate of recurrence by about 15%.

