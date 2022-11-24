DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife, who's 72, has had very dry eyes for a long time, so she uses Restasis (cyclosporine emulsion 0.05%) eye drops. Her co-pay (after meeting the deductible) last year was around $150 for a three-month supply. This year, it is around $450 (only a small change in the deductible with the same part D insurance provider), and she has not yet reached the "donut hole." So, why did the out-of-pocket cost jump 200% in one year for these eye drops? Also, my pharmacist says that now there is a generic brand for Restasis, but Medicare has not yet approved it. Do you know the name for this generic brand? Wouldn't Medicare save money, too, by approving the generic brand for Restasis? -- C.K.D.

ANSWER: In general, health insurance companies in the United States are for-profit entities. Their primary concern is making money for their shareholders. They do that by getting as much money as practicable from their customers (you) and by paying as little as possible to providers (like me). They don't want people like you to go to a different company, and they don't want people like me to stop accepting their insurance, so they try to balance all these factors and charge, what they judge, is the optimum amount for profits. Part D insurance is specifically for medications, but the issues are similar.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos