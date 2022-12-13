DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister has asked her psychiatrist for a list of the medications she has been on during the past few years. She would like to try a new one, as she is crying constantly and seems disoriented. He won't explore changing meds and also won't give her the list, claiming he hasn't got the time. Isn't it illegal not to give her this information? Who should she contact in the state of New York? I am very worried. This does not seem professional. -- Anon.

ANSWER: I am not an expert on the law, but in New York, a patient has the right to see their medical record, with some exemptions, which might possibly apply in your sister's case. The first is that "personal notes and observations maintained by the practitioner [i.e., the psychiatrist]" may be denied by the practitioner. The second is that "information that the practitioner determines may reasonably be expected to substantially harm the patient or others" may also be denied.

