DEAR DR. ROACH: I suffered a lower back injury in 2001, with crushed and bulging discs in the L2, L3, L4 and L5 vertebras. After over a year of physical therapy and drugs, my pain doctor tried an epidural injection, which did not work, and then suggested I try something new at that time called a radiofrequency ablation, also called a lumbar facet rhizotomy. It’s done as an outpatient surgery and may have to be repeated.

I’ve done so many that I opt for no anesthesia. It works great; I even get up and drive myself home! I’ve learned to limit my activities, so as to not cause more damage due to my disabled pain receptors.

