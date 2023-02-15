DEAR DR. ROACH: For the last few years, I have been taking yearly Reclast infusions for osteoporosis, because I have trouble taking oral medications of any kind. The infusion was given in February 2022, and over the next several months, I developed severe joint pain so bad that I could hardly get around. My muscles were weak, and I had trouble walking. As the months go by, I am improving little by little.

Have you ever heard of this infusion causing this side effect? It is almost time for another infusion, and I don’t want to go through another year like the last one. I am 84 and very active.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

