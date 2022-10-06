DEAR DR. ROACH: Are the current strains of COVID and monkeypox similar to the AIDS virus? I'm confused about the manner of spreading it and where these strains came from. -- Z.B.

ANSWER: SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), monkeypox virus, and HIV (the virus that causes HIV infection and, ultimately, AIDS) are all viruses, but they are all transmitted differently and have very different effects on the body. However, all three of these viruses were originally found in other animals and were then transmitted to humans.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.

