Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

April 3 — April 13 NEWTON:

Du♦ nkin Donuts, 2087 Crowell Road N, Covington; april 13; Routine; 99/A

♦ The Krystal Company #ATLl002, 3230 U.S. Highwa7 278, Covington; April 9; Routine; 85/B

♦ Hardees #1505846, 3112 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; April 9; Routine; 91/A

♦ Moe’s Southwest Grill, 3147 U.S. Highway 278 NE, Covington; April 8; Routine; 92/A

♦ Stalvey’s Sirloin Saloon, 3132 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; April 8; Routine; 91/A

♦ The Philly Hut, 2299 Ga. Highway 212, Covington; April 7; Routine; 93/A

♦ Ms. Tonya’s Soul F♦ ood, 8105 Washington St. SW, Covington; April 7; Routine; 91/A

♦ WNB Factory, 5330 Ga. Highway 20 S., Covington; April 6; Follow-up; 84/B

ROCKDALE

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2133 Ga. Highway 20, Suite 220, Conyers; April 13; Routine; 94/A

