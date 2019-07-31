Restaurant health scores for July 15 through 29:
Restaurant health inspection information is provided by the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Department.
ROCKDALE
Waffle House 1091♦ , 1886 Ga. Highway 20 S., Conyers; July 24; routine inspection; 93/A.
New Orient Express, ♦ 425 Sigman Road, NW, Suite 122, Conyers; July 16; follow up inspection; 96/A.
NEWTON
Zaxby’s,♦ 9132 Covington Bypass, Covington; July 16; routine inspection; 86/B.
Waffle House 993,♦ 8239 U.S. Highway 278 NE, Covington: July 29: routine inspection; 84/B.
Mandarin Palace,♦ 3116 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; routine inspection; July 25; 54/U.
Newton County Law Enforcement Center, ♦ 15151 Alcovy Road, Covington; July 22; routine inspection; 100/A.
RJ Cluckers, 11230 Ga. Highway 36, Suite E, Covington; July 22; routine inspection; 100/A.