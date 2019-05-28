Editor’s Note: Restaurant health inspection reports published in the Citizen newspapers include only the restaurant’s name, address, score and date of inspection. This is due to the length of violations included in the reports. Readers who would like to know more about a restaurant’s score may go online at www.eastmetrohealth.com. or call 770-278-7340.
NEWTON
• Shane’s Rib Shack, 5340 Ga. 20, S., Suite 11, May 24, 87/B.
• Subway (Salem Road), 4200 Salem Road, May 23, 87/B.
• Merryvale Assisted Living, 11980 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford, May 22, 100/A.
• El Chaparro Tex Mex, 6193 U.S. Highway 278, May 22, 99/A.
• Town House Cafe, 1145 Washington St., May 22, 100/A.
• The Krystal Company No. ATL002, 3200 U.S. Highway 278, 92/A.
• Cowboys BBQ, 1066 Ga. Highway 142, May 21, 92/A.
ROCKDALE
• McDonald’s, 1765 Ga. Highway 138, May 23, 86/B.
• Sudo Bar & Grill, 2270 Salem Road, May 23, 100/A.