DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband and I are confused about the guidelines concerning when older men should be screened for osteoporosis. All the information seems to suggest that it is only needed for men over 70 who have had a fracture. In my husband’s case, he was only told to get a DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scan after he had back pain and several compression fractures of the thoracic spine (up to 70%) at the age of 72. His T-score was -2.8 for the spine.
I can’t help feeling that because he is male, weighs 200 pounds, has an active lifestyle and was, previously, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, the issue of osteoporosis just never came up during his yearly primary care visits (even though his height had decreased since, at least, 2019, and he is now just 6 feet). This is a potentially life-threatening condition for older women and men, but the risks for women seem to get all the attention. What’s the reluctance to order a simple, fast, painless, not-too-expensive test to screen men earlier?
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.
