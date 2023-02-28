DEAR DR. ROACH: Some prescription medications have a warning that they may have an interaction or reaction to grapefruit. Is it dangerous to continue to eat grapefruit even if you're on these meds, or is that an overreaction of some kind? I love grapefruit, and it's really hard to give it up. -- D.K.

ANSWER: I can't answer this for every possible drug. Grapefruits and grapefruit juice (and a few other less-common citrus fruits) inhibit one of the enzymes used by the liver to detoxify drugs, called CYP3A. This enzyme is used in the metabolism of dozens of drugs. In most cases, it increases the drug levels.

