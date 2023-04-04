DEAR DR. ROACH: I have an increased genetic risk for breast cancer and take an annual mammogram and sonogram. I had a baby last year and am now breastfeeding. What is the best way to do screening while breastfeeding? -- Anon.

ANSWER: Breast cancer during pregnancy and lactation is unusual, but unfortunately does rarely happen. There does seem to be a temporary increase in the likelihood of breast cancer around the time of pregnancy and for three to four years afterward. For women with a palpable mass, they should undergo screening, and providers should assess any suspicious masses, recognizing that the vast majority will not be suspicious.

