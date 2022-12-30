DEAR DR. ROACH: At 57, I slipped on ice and broke my right hip. During my hospital stay, I believe they gave me a Fosamax shot through IV. After surgery, I had a hip and spine bone scan, which showed osteoporosis. My endocrinologist determined I have hypothyroidism. I'm assuming this is what caused the osteoporosis.

My question is, what type of diet should I be eating? Some say keto, while others say gluten-free. Some say vegetarian. I am on 50 mcg of levothyroxine, one tablet a day. I also have very dry skin and constipation. -- B.M.B

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos